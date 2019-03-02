Wilkes-Barre Restaurant Holds Bacon Eating Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It's been a week-long celebration of bacon in part of Luzerne County.

All week, Anthracite Cafe has been hosting Bacon Week at the restaurant on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre.

On Saturday, it was time for a bacon eating contest.

Contestants had just 15 minutes to eat five pounds of cooked bacon.

No one ate all five pounds but the grand prize went to Russell Keeler, who ate more than one pounds of bacon.

"My jaw got a workout, all of our jaws got a got a workout. it was the same complaint from everybody that our faces were hurting so that was the tough part about it. Not the eating, the one pound to two pounds wasn't too bad but the chewing was terrible," said Keeler.

Keeler made out with some Anthracite merchandise and a $50 gift card to the place in Luzerne County.