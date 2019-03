Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The District Two swimming championships from the W-B CYC had Holy Redeemer Adam Mahler set a record in the 200 yard Free.

Others winners were Dennis Dukinas of Dallas in the 200 I.M.

Alison Prushinski of Scranton Prep won the girls 50 Free.

Josh Przekop of Abington Heights won the boys 50 Free.