Voters in Luzerne County Try Voting Systems of the Future

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Voters across Pennsylvania will be seeing new voting machines in the coming months.

Governor Tom Wolf wants every county to have updated voting machines by the 2020 election. According to the governor, the idea behind the new voting machines is to have a paper trail so that each vote can be verified.

On Wednesday night, voters in Luzerne County got to try five different systems that could be the way of the future.

Voters chose their favorites. That input will be used by county council members when they make the final decision.

People we spoke with liked what they saw.

“Some of them are really, really, easy. You could bring your child in and be able to vote. They're really good,” Bonnie Wasilewski of Wilkes-Barre said.

Every one of the five voting systems is different, but they each have a paper ballot and tablet option, which prints a receipt to show you who you voted for.

“I like the idea that you could have both. It gives people the freedom if they feel more comfortable with the paper or with the touch screen. I like the paper,” Thomas Brogna of Pittston said.

“I do like the electronic where you're not touching papers and nobody is touching your paper. I feel more secure in that process,” Wasilewski said.

Frank Kotsko is a poll worker and said this new system seems to be more secure.

“Just so that if there is any questions, here you go,” Kotsko said.

Luzerne County needs $4 million to pay for these new machines. There is some federal and state money available to help, but county leaders are anxious for more specific numbers.

“The budget is still in negotiation, so we're obviously very concerned. We want to make sure we have the best machines for the best price, and we want the state and feds to assist as much as possible,” Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri said.

County officials said they will make their decision on which voting system to use by September.

They expect to have the new machines ready for the November election.