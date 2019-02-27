Meet the 2019 Gerber ‘Spokesbaby’

Kairi Yang (Gerber)

HICKORY, N.C. – A North Carolina baby has been named the 2019 Gerber “Spokesbaby,” the company announced on Tuesday.

Gerber announced that Kairi Yang, 1, of Hickory, was chosen among a record-breaking 544,000 entries.

Kairi “intrigued the judging panel with her delicate expression and the look of wonder in her eyes,” the company said.

“As soon as we saw her photo, we fell in love with Kairi’s expressive eyes and angelic face, looking toward the future and being excited for all that it holds,” said Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber.

In 2018, Lucas Warren was named the 2018 “Spokesbaby.” He was the first ever “Spokesbaby” with Down syndrome.

