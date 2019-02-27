Man Charged with Aggravated Assault After Smashing Ex’s Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW, Pa. -- A man on the run from police in Lackawanna County has been caught.

Bernard Cegelka, 26, of Madison Township, is accused of ramming his ex-girlfriend's car with a vehicle, then nearly running over a police officer when he fled.

Cegelka is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault after Moscow police say his BMW t-boned a white sedan parked at the intersection of Market and Brook Streets around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police believe Cegelka came down Brook Street, which is Route 690, hopped the curb, and intentionally smashed into the car.

“He intentionally turned and then veered right into the car and just pushed the back of it, wheels underneath it,” said Kristen Shaffer, who says that car was parked at her house and belongs to her son's girlfriend.

The responding officer said he believed Cegelka was overdosing based on his appearance and the officer's experience with Cegelka.

“He knew who it was, and he kept yelling, 'Bernie, put the car in park. Put the car in park,'” said Shaffer.

Court papers show Cegelka suddenly sat up, put the car into reverse, almost hit the officer, then sped away down Route 690.

“He popped up, backed right back down over the hill with parts of the car everywhere, and took down 690,” Shaffer said.

Moscow police say Moosic police picked up Cegelka in their borough. Police say he had “a substantial amount of drugs” on him and will also be facing drug charges.

Court papers show the owner of the car that was hit is Cegelka's ex-girlfriend who has a protection from abuse order against him. She has since filed a new one.

Cegelka is also on parole, so while he was on the run, he was considered to be a fugitive by the Lackawanna County Probation Parole Office.

Because Cegelka is considered to be a parole violator he is being held without bail.