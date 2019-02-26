× Repairs Coming to American Legion Building in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — People spend a lot of time reading and working at the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library. The library is located inside the American Legion building in Shamokin. At nearly 100 years old, the building has its share of problems.

“We had a leak out front when I first started, and actually we had one right around here not too long ago as well. It`s challenging because it flooded through to where our paper books and our audio books are there right now,” Victoria Ryan Price said.

Now through the Keystone Communities Program, $200,000 in state grant money will go toward repairing the building on Independence Street.

“Right now, it currently serves the library, an art center, a train museum and the SYBL basketball league on the third floor,” Justin Skavery said.

Shamokin City Council will have the final say on exactly what repairs are made, but needed improvements include plumbing, electrical, and a new roof.

“It constantly leaks, it`s very noticeable,” Skavery said.

At the top of the priority list is replacing the boiler. Every time it breaks down there`s no heat.

“Last February the heat went out. Last week we were closed a day because the heat went out and they were working on the furnace. Yesterday the heat went out for a little while,” Price said.

Library Director Victoria Ryan Price is grateful for the grant money.

“For everyone in this building and our patrons too because it affects the entire community,” Price said.

Repairs to the American Legion building in Shamokin are expected to start in the next few weeks.