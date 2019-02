Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. -- A bus driver from Luzerne County was recognized by his employer and the borough of Swoyersville for saving an elderly man.

The Luzerne County Transportation Authority board honored Andre Waters Tuesday night.

When Waters drove his LCTA bus through Swoyersville last month, he saw an elderly man collapse on a set of railroad tracks near a busy street. Other cars drove past, but Waters stopped his bus, pulled the man off the tracks, and brought him to safety.

"I just did something that's just normal. You see somebody fall, you help them out. Just be courteous, and I'm not a hero for that," Waters said.

Swoyersville honored Waters with its Keys to the Borough.

He is the first person to ever receive that award from the borough.