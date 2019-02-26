Accused Bank Robbers Plead Guilty

Posted 2:53 pm, February 26, 2019, by

Derek Spaide, left, and Gerald Pambianco

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two men accused of robbing a bank last year in Plains Township pleaded guilty Monday to multiple federal charges.

Derek Spaide and Gerald Pambianco are accused of entering the Luzerne National Bank last May with a gun while demanding money and making off with over $8,000.

Police believe the duo burglarized a home the same day and were charged with that as well.

They pleaded guilty to the armed bank robbery and could face several years in prison.

