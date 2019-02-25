Two Arrested for Wilkes-Barre Strong-arm Robberies

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre have arrested two men they believe were involved in a series of strong-arm robberies in the city.

Ravone Davis, 31, and Ashvan Monroe, 22, are charged with robbery and related charges for two armed robberies last week.

Investigators also believe Davis and Monroe approached people in the north and east sections of Wilkes-Barre last month, forcefully knocked them to the ground and stole property.

Police say more charges are pending related to at least four other robberies reported in January.

