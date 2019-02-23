‘Spearhead’ Book Signing in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A best-selling author and a World War II veteran continued their book signing tour in Williamsport on Saturday.

Adam Makos is promoting his new book "Spearhead" about tank gunner Cpl. Clarence Smoyer from Lehighton.

Smoyer fought in some of the biggest battles in Europe, including being the gunner in a legendary tank duel in the war.

Makos is also a Pennsylvania native. He grew up in Montoursville.

People packed into The Otto Bookstore in Williamsport to get their copies of the book signed by both Smoyer and Makos.

You can find "Spearhead" on bookstore shelves now all across the commonwealth.