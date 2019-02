Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A popular restaurant in Scranton has closed its doors for good.

The owner of La Trattoria on Moosic Street announced on Facebook that the Italian restaurant would not be reopening.

La Trattoria closed late last year for renovations, but the owners say they couldn't keep up running the Scranton restaurant and their other business, Nosh, in Dickson City.