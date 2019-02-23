French Onion Soup, Smoked Pork Chop, Butter Poached Lobster Red Hot Apple Sauce by Damenti’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We visit Damenti's Restaurant in Hazleton re-opened at their new location after a devastating fire. Chef Kevin prepares a celebratory feast!

Damenti's Applesauce

4 Gala Apples peeled and cut into bite size pieces

1 jar applesauce

Red Hot candies

Put apples in 4 qt. saucepan with 1 cup water

Boil until tender, drain any water left over add applesauce and cook.

Add 10 Red Hot Candies and continue to cook until Red Hots are dissolved. Taste and add more red hots as desired.

Butter Poached Lobster Tails

2 Lobster Tails

2 sticks butter

Paprika (dusting)

Lemon Wedge

Cut 2 lobster tails into bite size pieces. In 2 quart saucepan. Add 2 sticks of butter and lobster chunks. Cook on high heat stirring often. Lobster will be cooked under 10 minutes. Serve in pre-heated ramekin with butter poured over. Add a dusting of paprika to finish add a lemon and serve.