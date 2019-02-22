× Police: $60,000 Worth of Drugs Found in Luzerne County Bust

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are facing drug charges after a drug bust in Luzerne County.

Police in Hanover Township say they found over $60,000 worth of crystal meth, marijuana and fentanyl while serving a search warrant at the Stoney Ridge Apartment Complex on Thursday morning.

According to officials, Alberto Matias, Yamel Flores Ortiz and Edna Jimemeza-Davila are all facing charges including delivery of a controlled substance.

All three suspects are locked up in Luzerne County.