Police: $60,000 Worth of Drugs Found in Luzerne County Bust
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are facing drug charges after a drug bust in Luzerne County.
Police in Hanover Township say they found over $60,000 worth of crystal meth, marijuana and fentanyl while serving a search warrant at the Stoney Ridge Apartment Complex on Thursday morning.
According to officials, Alberto Matias, Yamel Flores Ortiz and Edna Jimemeza-Davila are all facing charges including delivery of a controlled substance.
All three suspects are locked up in Luzerne County.
