× Free Lead Poisoning Screening Offered to Palmerton Area Residents

PALMERTON, Pa. — Concerns over lead poisoning now has the state Department of Health visiting a borough in Carbon County.

Health officials say they will be offering free blood screenings to the residents in the Palmerton area on Saturday.

People who live in Palmerton say they’ve grown up knowing the air they were breathing may not be very good for them.

“It’s scary, long term effects, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Tracey Carey.

“The zinc company is right here so, I mean anybody that lives in the area knows the risks,” said Tammy Pysher. “So it’s something that all residents are aware of.”

Carey recalls what it was like when she was younger.

“The air quality and stuff, it’s better much than years ago,” said Carey.

“We used to come through the turnpike tunnel and the air was green around here. It was literally green.”

Those living in Palmerton say it’s no surprise the state Health Department said a recent federal study showed residents may have been exposed to lead from air pollution.

“The zinc company they did all kind of mining, zinc and then they have the coal banks down in Aquashicola,” said Carey.

Now health officials are offering free blood lead-screenings this Saturday to Palmerton area residents to test for lead poisoning.

The free screenings will be at Palmerton Area Junior High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Several health departments signs were already posted around the school, telling people where to go.

Many say they are considering getting tested.

“It’s been the talk of the town with the lead and lead, screening, it’s worth getting tested,” said Tara Rehrig.

“If you’re concerned yeah, it’s offered to you, why not?” said Pysher.

“My kids were raised here and I worry if they have any residual effects,” said Carey. “I have grandchildren here now, of course, me, being old.”

The health department did ask that residents pre-register before tomorrow screening but say walk-ins are welcome.