We're learning a new word in this week's Wham Cam. Philtrum. What is it and why do you need one? As always, Joe Snedeker has the answer.
Wham Cam: Philtrum?
-
Wham Cam: Best of 2018?
-
Wham Cam: Earth’s First Full Selfie?
-
Wham Cam: Can Snow Disappear Without It Melting?
-
Wham Cam: Using Green and Red to Celebrate Christmas?
-
Wham Cam: Dark Side of the Moon?
-
-
Wham Cam: Dumbbell?
-
Wham Cam: Can the Inside of a Thermometer Freeze?
-
Wham Cam: Heartbeats in a Lifetime?
-
Wham Cam: Maroon?
-
Wham Cam: Number of Hair Follicles on Human Head?
-
-
Wham Cam: Snow in Miami?
-
Wham Cam: Maple Syrup?
-
Wham Cam: Pigskin?