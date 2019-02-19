× Walmart Greeter with Cerebral Palsy Hopes to Keep Job

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A longtime Walmart greeter’s job description is being changed and because of his cerebral palsy, he will have to find a new place to work.

A Facebook post about a Walmart employee is sparking outrage in the Selinsgrove area. His job description is being changed and the man with cerebral palsy will now be required to stand and lift up to 25 pounds.

Adam Catlin of Middleburg has been a greeter at the Walmart near Selinsgrove for 10 years. He loves his job and he is a customer favorite. But over the weekend in the middle of his shift, Adam was told he needs to start performing new tasks — things that are impossible for him to do because of his cerebral palsy.

“When the customers come in, I greet the customers. And then if they have a return, I scan it and put a sticker on it”

Adam loves his job and doesn’t let his cerebral palsy hold him back.

But on Saturday, Adam says he was told that due to a change in corporate policy, his job description will change. He must now stand for his entire eight-hour shift. He must also be able to lift up to 25 pounds.

Adam says that he has until April 26 to comply with the new regulations or he no longer has a job.

“I’m not going to be able to do that,” he said.

A manager at the Selinsgrove Walmart told Newswatch 16 he’s not allowed to comment. He referred us to the corporate office.

“I understand that corporate policies change, so if they want to make this change that’s fine, but I think they should grandfather him in. He’s been there for 10 years,” said Adam’s sister Amber Piermattei.

Adams mother posted about the situation on social media and the post was shared thousands of times. People are outraged.

“Why does he have to lift 25 pounds? He’s just a real good kid with a good attitude and everyone enjoys seeing him,” Stacie Camp said.

“If you’re having a bad day, you go in there, he makes your day. We go in there every week and I look forward to seeing him,” Shannon Walter said.

As for Adam, he just wants to work.

“I want to keep my job past April 26 because I’ve made a lot of good friends and a lot of good memories over the years,” Adam said.

Newswatch 16 contacted Walmart’s corporate office and we have not gotten a response.

According to Adam’s family, he has not yet been offered any kind of severance package by Walmart.