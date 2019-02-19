New Book About WWII Veteran from Lehighton

Posted 6:03 pm, February 19, 2019, by

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A book profiling a World War II veteran from Carbon County hit bookstores Tuesday.

A tank was outside a bookstore in Harrisburg to officially launch the release of the book "Spearhead."

It's about tank gunner Cpl. Clarence Smoyer from Lehighton.

He fought in some of the biggest battles in Europe, including being the gunner in a legendary tank duel in the war.

The book is written by Adam Makos, who grew up in Montoursville.

A special On The Pennsylvania Road about Clarence Smoyer's story will air Wednesday, February 20, on Newswatch 16 at 6.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.