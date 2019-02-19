New Book About WWII Veteran from Lehighton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A book profiling a World War II veteran from Carbon County hit bookstores Tuesday.

A tank was outside a bookstore in Harrisburg to officially launch the release of the book "Spearhead."

It's about tank gunner Cpl. Clarence Smoyer from Lehighton.

He fought in some of the biggest battles in Europe, including being the gunner in a legendary tank duel in the war.

The book is written by Adam Makos, who grew up in Montoursville.

A special On The Pennsylvania Road about Clarence Smoyer's story will air Wednesday, February 20, on Newswatch 16 at 6.