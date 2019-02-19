× More Shots Fired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating another case of gunfire in Wilkes-Barre after someone fired shots at an SUV.

Authorities believe two groups are engaged in a feud right now, resulting in three incidents involving gunfire over the past four days.

The latest happened at the intersection of Dana and High Streets in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle was hit but no people were hurt.

Officers say the person in a tan-colored SUV drove it to police headquarters.

Police believe this incident is related to shots fired Monday on Lockhart Street and to a shooting Saturday on Bowman Street.

There have been no arrests made but police say they have strong leads on suspects.