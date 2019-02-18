Massive Sinkhole Opens in Centralia

CENTRALIA, Pa. -- Crews have started filling in a large sinkhole that opened up in Centralia.

The roughly 100-foot-deep hole was discovered last week off Route 61.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says the sinkhole has nothing to do with the mine fire that's been burning in Centralia since the 1960s. DEP officials said the sinkhole was likely caused by a mine subsidence.

DEP workers weren't sure how long the hole has been there but said they found no evidence that it was expanding.

Officials tell us large rocks and boulders are being used to fill the giant hole in this part of Columbia County.

