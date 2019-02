Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A Wilkes-Barre police officer accused of sexually assaulting four women is no longer with the department.

City officials say Robert Collins of Mountain Top retired last week.

Collins is accused of sexually assaulting those women in his police cruiser between 2013 and 2014.

He was on the force for more than a decade.

Collins is out on bail while the sexual assault investigation continues.