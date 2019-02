Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A water main broke in Luzerne County Sunday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of West 7th and North Laurel streets in Hazleton.

Water crews on scene think the break happed up Laurel Street and came down the hill, creating a bulge in the road at the intersection.

Several valves had to be shut off to stop the flow.

There is no word when it could be fixed or how many customers are affected.