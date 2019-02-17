Skiing on a Holiday Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The holiday weekend means big business for ski slopes in our area.

Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville was busy with visitors from all over the tri-state area looking hit the slopes.

Both patrons and workers say recent weather has had a positive impact on the hills.

"It's a beautiful day out today. It is super sunny, perfect temperature to ski, and there's not too many people here," said Aaron Fox of Media in Delaware County.

"We got a lot of natural snow this week, so it's good. We've been making snow all season, but people love when we get some fresh powder so leading into the holiday weekend it was absolutely perfect," said AJ Stack, Camelback Mountain Resort.

Camelback says it had about 7,000 skiers and snowboarders head down the mountain Sunday and expects about the same for Monday.