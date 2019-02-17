Penn State’s THON Raises More Than $10.6M

Posted 5:01 pm, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, February 17, 2019

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students can finally rest after being on their feet for nearly two full days for the dance marathon known as THON.

This year’s THON event raised $10,621,683.76.

Each year, students take part in a 46-hour dance marathon to raise money to help families of pediatric cancer patients pay medical bills and to raise money for research.

Since THON began in 1973, the dance marathon has raised more than $157 million.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.