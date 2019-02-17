Penn State’s THON Raises More Than $10.6M

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State students can finally rest after being on their feet for nearly two full days for the dance marathon known as THON.

This year’s THON event raised $10,621,683.76.

Each year, students take part in a 46-hour dance marathon to raise money to help families of pediatric cancer patients pay medical bills and to raise money for research.

Since THON began in 1973, the dance marathon has raised more than $157 million.

The total for THON 2019, Shape the Moment is… $10,621,683.76 pic.twitter.com/3EheJfQYyQ — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 17, 2019