EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Crews continued the search for a suspected murder victim on the Susquehanna River in Wyoming County on Sunday.

Search teams were back out on the water in the area of the Falls Bridge looking for the body of Haley Lorenzen.

Lorenzen was reported missing early last month.

Her boyfriend, Philip Walters, is accused of killing her and dumping her in the Susquehanna River.

Officials have not said if anything was found during Sunday's search.