Pottsville Boys Beat Blue Mountain for a Schuylkill League Title

Posted 10:40 pm, February 16, 2019, by

The No. 5 Pottsville boys basketball team beat Blue Mountain 51-35 to claim the Schuylkill League championship. The title is the 18th in school history, their eighth this decade and third in the last four years.

