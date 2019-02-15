Watch Live: THON 2019

Five People Taken to the Hospital Following Turnpike Crash

Posted 11:07 pm, February 15, 2019

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Five people were taken to the hospital on Friday after a wheel flew off another car on the turnpike and struck the SUV they were in.

Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on the Northeast Extension near the Lehighton exit.

According to police, a wheel flew off of another vehicle and struck the SUV’s windshield.

Two of the people in the SUV have serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Carbon County.

