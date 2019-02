Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A jury in Luzerne County found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a woman he was supposed to be caring for.

Authorities say Andrew Dula of Shickshinny was convicted on Thursday of assaulting a woman with cerebral palsy at a group home in Kingston.

The abuse went on for three months until the victim was able to scream loud enough for another worker to hear.