Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- A bakery in Luzerne County is closing up shop, leaving more than 150 people out of a job.

Bimbo Bakeries USA says it will end close its facility in West Hazleton by September of this year.

The company says it will shift production to other factories in the northeast.

Company officials say 157 people work at the bakery near Hazleton.