Homicide Trial Begins in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing two people in 2016 began Wednesday in Williamsport.

Joseph Coleman is accused of the murders at a home on Poplar Street on October 31, 2016.

Investigators say Coleman shot Shane Wright and Wright’s mother Kristine Kibler during an attempted robbery involving drugs.

Casey Wilson, the getaway driver pleaded guilty in January to two counts of criminal homicide and related charges.

Jordan Rawls, a third suspect, is awaiting trial.