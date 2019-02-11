Business Owners Wary of Weather Affecting Valentine’s Day Deliveries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Delivery trucks will be out in full force on Valentine's Day delivering flowers, chocolate, and gifts, regardless of the weather.

It is one of the busiest weeks of the year for florists, gift shops, and candy stores, so business owners in Bloomsburg say the weather cannot come in the way of that.

"We're out delivering, getting the orders done, preparing, working ahead, getting the flower arrangements ready. The weather won't stop us. We'll still get the guys the flowers for their ladies," said Loretta Peters of Pretty Petals & Gifts by Susan.

The approaching winter storm has business owners keeping one eye on the forecast and the other eye on their work. At Incredible Popcorn in Bloomsburg, chocolate-covered strawberries are a big seller this week.

"I know a lot of people have been here this morning, trying to beat the snow rush ordering their berries. I said, 'you can come in any time right up through the weekend and order your berries.' They don't have to be preordered, always have them on hand," said worker Jeremy Evans.

Folk Florist in Bloomsburg has scheduled deliveries all week long, but employees are adjusting as the storm approaches.

"For tomorrow, we gave them the choice of either today or Wednesday, so we will go tomorrow if we have to, depending on how much snow there is," said Linda Cain of Folk Florist.

Folks Florist will have six delivery truck drivers out on the roads and one truck on standby to deliver the hundreds of orders on Valentine's Day.

"We're really glad it's tomorrow and not into Wednesday and Thursday."

With the storm hitting two days before the holiday, business owners are hopeful the big delivery day will not be affected.

"Safety is our biggest concern here. The roads, I'm sure, will be taken care of them, so our berries will still get to the sweethearts on time."

In 2007, a winter storm on Valentine's Day was the worst timing for businesses like these. At least this time, temperatures on Thursday itself are forecast to be in the 40s.