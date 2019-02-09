Local Performers Audition for NEPA Sings Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Some hopeful singers put their talent to the test in Luzerne County on Saturday.

Auditions for the NEPA Sings finals were held at The Kirby Center for the Creative Arts at Wyoming Seminary in Kingston.

Performers turned out for their chance to shine.

"Singing makes everyone smile, and if I could bring a little happiness and joy and positivity and roll that onto one other person, and that might make it a cyclical thing to the next person they meet, then I'm gonna sing," said Chris Bohinski of Wilkes-Barre Township.

Proceeds from NEPA Sings will benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Luzerne County.

The NEPA Sings competition is scheduled for April 11.