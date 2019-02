Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in Luzerne County celebrated the Chinese New Year Saturday night.

The party was held at a home near Dallas and around 80 people showed up to ring in the new year.

There was plenty of food and festivities at the celebration.

2019 is the year of the pig on the traditional Chinese calendar.

This was the 14th year for the party in Luzerne County.