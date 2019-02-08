× Third Grader Found Safe After Running Away from School in Pike County

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A little boy was found safe after he ran off from his school in Pike County.

State police tell Newswatch 16 the third grader ran off from Shohola Elementary School near Milford around 2 p.m. on Friday.

School officials say the boy took off after being sent to the principal’s office.

A massive search was conducted with dogs and a helicopter.

The child was found safe about four hours later, more than a mile away, in Pike County.