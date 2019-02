Firefighters tell @WNEP one person was able to escape when this house caught fire near Nanticoke.

Crews had to cut through an icy pond to use water to help battle the flames. No word on what exactly started the fire in Luzerne County. pic.twitter.com/oX0bXd0u7U — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) February 8, 2019

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was able to escape flames that destroyed a house in Luzerne County.

It broke out around 11 a.m. Friday in the house on Sutton Drive in Hunlock Township.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters broke through a frozen pond to get water to fight the fire.

There is no word on the cause.