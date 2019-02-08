Historic Game Between G.A.R. and Meyers High Schools Ends in Overtime Thriller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Bittersweet history was made on the basketball court on Friday night in an overtime thriller.

The rivalry between G.A.R and Meyers High Schools has been going strong for almost 100 years. It came to an end with the final game ever between the two schools.

G.A.R. clinched the win at 58-56.

“This is honestly the best moment of my life,” G.A.R senior basketball player Will Johnson said.

“I've been watching these teams play for a long time and I've been watching the coaches, my dad coached, my brothers played in these types of games, I'm just excited to be out there for myself,” Meyers sophomore basketball players Cole Walker said.

Next year, the sports programs at Meyers and G.A.R. will be combined with Coughlin High School to form a consolidated Wilkes-Barre area school district team that will be called the Wolfpack.

It’s the first step toward Wilkes-Barre constructing a brand new high school for the 2022 school year.

G.A.R. graduate Mark Glowinski now plays professional football with the Indianapolis Colts. He said he couldn’t miss the historic game.

“Especially with this big crowd that's going on it's just nuts to be here and feel that same emotion that I felt when I was here,” Glowinski said.

The gym can fit about 1,300 fans and the energy in the room was electric.

“Any time that they play each other it's awesome. You got good coaches, you got good kids. To see it end is terrible. I don't want to see it end,” Meyers High School graduate Bob Holden said.

Players, graduates and fans are sad to see their traditions go, but Meyers sophomore Blake Masker is also ready to make new ones together with G.A.R.

“Excited! It's going to be different. I mean, I played with them before so I don't think much will change,” Masker said.

“Even though the Meyers G.A.R. is a fierce rivalry, the teammates will get along very well because they play all year-round with each other,” Charles Jamiolkowsi of Hanover Township said.

The new school is set to open in 2022.