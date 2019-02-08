× Crowds Head to ‘Great American Outdoor Show’ in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Great American Outdoor Show is this week in Harrisburg. There are more than 1,000 vendors and many of them are from northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg is advertised as “the largest outdoor show in the world” and it features guns, boats, ATVs and more.

Rocky Reed owns North Mountain Outfitters, a hunting business in the Hughesville area.

“Several hundred thousand people come to this show so this is the place to be to see our customers,” said Reed. “We come down here and say hello to old customers and meet new customers and it’s a really good place for us to be for our business.”

Chad Hall of Hall’s Marine near Muncy has been coming to the Great American Outdoor Show for a long time.

“You have such a crowd and such a diverse crowd from different parts of the state and country. It’s really a nice show to be at,” said Hall. “We see so many people from outside of our area that don’t know where Hall’s Marine is or Muncy is. It really brings a lot of recognition to the whole region in general.”

“We do stuff all over the country that we send guns out to. It’s kind of nice to have one place where we can meet everybody at and talk guns for a week,” said Kevin Cram of Montour County Custom Rifles.

Since the show is so close to northeastern Pennsylvania, a lot of people from our area made the trip

Maggie Arruzzo and her boyfriend are from Freeland and they enjoy looking at the guns.

“We’re both retired, so we take the day and come down and see everything,” said Arruzzo.

It costs $14 to get into the Great American Outdoor Show and $10 to park. The event runs through Sunday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.