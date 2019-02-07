× Mount Airy Casino Fined by Gaming Control Board

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mount Airy Casino has been fined $250,000 by the gaming control board.

Officials say the casino failed to implement a system to track and limit the number of drinks a customer can be served.

The issue came to light after Marc Graves was charged with hitting and killing a jogger near Mount Pocono last year.

Investigators say Graves was under the influence and had been at the casino for nine hours prior to the deadly crash in Monroe County.