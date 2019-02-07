Mount Airy Casino Fined by Gaming Control Board
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mount Airy Casino has been fined $250,000 by the gaming control board.
Officials say the casino failed to implement a system to track and limit the number of drinks a customer can be served.
The issue came to light after Marc Graves was charged with hitting and killing a jogger near Mount Pocono last year.
Investigators say Graves was under the influence and had been at the casino for nine hours prior to the deadly crash in Monroe County.
41.108057 -75.271239