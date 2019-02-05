× Sandusky to be Resentenced; No New Trial

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has denied Jerry Sandusky a new trial, but it has ordered the case back to Centre County court for resentencing.

The former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted in 2012 of sexually assaulting 12 boys.

The court rejected his request for a new trial but ordered that he be resentenced. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that’s because of recent court decisions regarding mandatory minimum sentences.

Sandusky is currently serving 30 to 60 years in prison.