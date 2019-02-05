First Baby Born at New Birth and Newborn Center in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill's brand new birth and newborn center welcomed its first baby on its first day of operation.

Mom and dad Katrina Ruff and Josh Petrozino of Minersville welcomed their baby girl Brenna Monday afternoon at the facility in Pottsville.

We're told mom and baby are doing well.

The birth and newborn center on Norwegian street just opened Monday, and hours later, little Brenna was born.

This is the only facility in Schuylkill County that delivers babies.

