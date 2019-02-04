× Financial Incentive to Shop in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are dozens of places to eat and shop in downtown Bloomsburg, but with more and more people shopping online, at times, business can be a little slow.

“Often there are very few people on the sidewalk here and we’d like to see it more lively,” Oren Helbok said.

Business owners hope with the start of a new promotion, they’ll see some new faces shopping downtown.

The Duane and Susan Greenly Foundation donated $5,000 to Downtown Bloomsburg Inc.

Participating businesses will give away $20 gift certificates to random customers every Monday through Friday for the rest of this year.

“I am hoping people think, ‘hey, I’ve got a chance to win $20 and then I get to spend it downtown.’ There’s plenty of places here to come shop, to come eat,” Helbok said.

“Anything we can do to boost the downtown is going to be healthy,” Aaron Rush said.

More than two dozen businesses are involved, including Fog and Flame. Owner Aaron Rush thinks it’s a good idea.

“I think it’s been a challenge just over the years with online shopping. Obviously, we’re a university town, so the access to food and beverage on campus is accessible,” Rush said.

People who shop in downtown Bloomsburg tell Newswatch 16 they think the promotion is a great idea.

“I think it’s awesome because I think it’s a cute little downtown and more families should be coming out. There are a lot of families who live here so it would be cool to see more action,” Lynn Warwick said.

The promotion runs through the end of this year and no purchase is necessary.