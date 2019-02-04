80-Year-Old Man Dies After Skiing Accident in the Poconos

Posted 11:35 pm, February 4, 2019, by

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly man is dead after a skiing accident at a resort in the Poconos.

The coroner said Rudolf Huber, 80, of Pocono Township, fell while skiing Saturday morning at Camelback Resort near Tannersville and died Sunday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Camelback described Huber as a longtime season pass holder at the resort in Monroe County.

“The entire team of Camelback Resort, extends our heartfelt sympathies and support to the family and friends of Rudolf ‘Rudi’ Huber. We ask that privacy and respect be provided to the family and friends of Rudi Huber during this most difficult time,” said Brian Czarnecki, President & COO of Camelback Resort.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s