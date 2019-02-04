× 80-Year-Old Man Dies After Skiing Accident in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly man is dead after a skiing accident at a resort in the Poconos.

The coroner said Rudolf Huber, 80, of Pocono Township, fell while skiing Saturday morning at Camelback Resort near Tannersville and died Sunday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

Camelback described Huber as a longtime season pass holder at the resort in Monroe County.

“The entire team of Camelback Resort, extends our heartfelt sympathies and support to the family and friends of Rudolf ‘Rudi’ Huber. We ask that privacy and respect be provided to the family and friends of Rudi Huber during this most difficult time,” said Brian Czarnecki, President & COO of Camelback Resort.