Sprinkler System Floods Senior Apartments

Posted 6:34 pm, February 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:33PM, February 3, 2019

JESSUP, Pa. -- A sprinkler system forced the evacuation of a senior housing complex in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Michael's On The Hill along Second Avenue in Jessup.

According to officials, the building's sprinkler system went off without any fire, which caused flooding on the first floor.

Tenants stayed at another location for several hours.

The residents are now back, and everyone on the first floor is staying in another part of the building until the damage is repaired.

