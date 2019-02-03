PA Championship Boxing Coming to Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:37 pm, February 3, 2019, by

Eight amateur and eight professional fights highlight an exciting card, as Genetti's in Wilkes-Barre is set to host PA Championship Boxing on February 23, 2019. Northeast Boxing Promoter Chris Coyne explains what makes this card so unique.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s