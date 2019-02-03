PA Championship Boxing Coming to Wilkes-Barre

Eight amateur and eight professional fights highlight an exciting card, as Genetti's in Wilkes-Barre is set to host PA Championship Boxing on February 23, 2019. Northeast Boxing Promoter Chris Coyne explains what makes this card so unique.
