DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We may be headed for a warm up, but some people in Luzerne County are still embracing the cold.

Newswatch 16 found people sliding in the snow at Nescopeck State Park near Drums on Saturday.

It was all part of the annual Winterfest at the park.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was on hand to show people what to do if they fall through ice.

The Dennison Township Fire Department also handed out food and hot beverages.