Snowboards of Union County-Gilson Snow, Inc.

Posted 9:30 am, February 2, 2019, by and

Paul travels to New Berlin and visits Gilson Snow Inc.  They manufacture snowboards that ship all over the world.  They show us how the snowboards are produced plus Paul gets to take one on a test run.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s