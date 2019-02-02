Paul travels to New Berlin and visits Gilson Snow Inc. They manufacture snowboards that ship all over the world. They show us how the snowboards are produced plus Paul gets to take one on a test run.
Snowboards of Union County-Gilson Snow, Inc.
