HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from Hamlin was sentenced Thursday for the sexual assault of a 5-year-old child.

Mark Blevins, 57, was sentenced in Wayne County Court to 13 to 30 years in prison.

Blevins was found guilty back in November of indecent assault of a child and other charges.

Investigators said the assaults occurred over the period of a year and a half.