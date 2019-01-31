The maker of One Power Readers claims these multi-power glasses will adjust to different strengths depending on your needs. Read the small print, computer screens without ever changing your glasses. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: One Power Readers
