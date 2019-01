Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire scorched a mall in Luzerne County.

Flames sparked in a stockroom at Boscov's at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Boscov's is closed Thursday but the rest of the Laurel Mall will be open.

Officials are asking shoppers to avoid parking near Boscov's because of the water from battling the flames iced things up.

A fire marshal is looking for the cause of that fire in Luzerne County.