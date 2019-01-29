‘No, not a hero. I’m a good Samaritan’ — Man Helps Catch Children Jumping to Escape Apartment Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It was a terrifying morning in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday as children had to jump from a burning apartment building.

The alarm in the 300 block of Scott Street came in a little after 2 a.m. Smoke and flames were showing when the first firefighters arrived.

Two kids were trapped on the second floor. The only way out was to jump.

Randy Kreitzer was here visiting friends. He was down below and helped catch the children as they jumped.

"[Reporter: Do you think you're a hero?] No, not a hero. I'm a good Samaritan. [Right place at the right time?] Yes, and I'd do it for anybody," said Randy Kreitzer of Wilkes-Barre.

Kreitzer says the rescue was like a miracle, and the young ones rescued are "God's children."

The fire chief says the children suffered leg injuries and they should be okay.

Sandy Debalko lived here. She watched as two children jumped from the second floor -- caught by friends below.

"I'm screaming fire and went around and the kids were up in the top window, screaming and my friend caught them and had them jump out and caught them," explained Debalko.

As for one of the rescuers, he said there was no choice. The children had to jump. The smoke was just too thick to make it down the stairs.

Eight people are looking for new places to live. The Red Cross is giving them a hand. No firefighters were hurt.

Inspectors are looking for the cause of Tuesday morning's fire in Wilkes-Barre.