Sports Betting Planned at Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Online sports betting is moving closer to becoming a reality at a casino in Luzerne County.

On Monday, Mohegan Sun Pocono announced a partnership with Kindrid group.

Kindrid, formerly Unibet, offers online and off-line sports betting and online gaming here in Pennsylvania.

The group plans to offer an online sportsbook and a betting lounge at Mohegan Sun.

The casino and Kindrid settled on an initial 5-year partnership with the possibility to extend.

There is no word on when online sports gambling will be up and running at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for sports betting last year by striking down a 1992 law forbidding most sports betting.